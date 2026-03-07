Shrewsbury Town vs Chesterfield squad news: Several changes to Salop side

Josh Ruffels is suspended after his late red card against Walsall last weekend was upheld. Meanwhile, Luca Hoole is out injured.

Sam Stubbs returns to the starting XI, alongside fellow defender Tom Anderson Nick Freeman, Tommy McDermott and Trey Ogunsuyi.

Shrewsbury Town XI vs Chesterfield: Cox, Kabia, Stubbs, Anderson, Boyle, Berkoe, Freeman, Sang, McDermott, Morgan, Ogunsuyi.

Subs: Brook, Lee, Benning, Perry, England, Scully, Lloyd.

Salop face a high-flying Chesterfield side, unbeaten in their last five home league matches and with just a single defeat in eight.

This will be Shrewsbury's first visit to Chesterfield in almost nine years. That game ended 1-1, but Salop are winless in their last three league trips to the Spireites.