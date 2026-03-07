Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Chesterfield: Superb Salop secure dramatic late win at play-off contenders

Salop looked to have their hearts broken late on when Tom Pearce struck with a stunning free-kick. However, Sam Stubbs headed home a stoppage time winner to send the away end into raptures.

Ogunsuyi had headed Salop level on the cusp of half-time before putting them ahead by tackling goalkeeper Zach Hemming on the goal line.

Salop’s defence resisted pressure as they secured a sixth win in seven and three wins on the spin away from home for the first time in three years.

Trey Ogunsuyi heads Shrewsbury Town level

Gavin Cowan made six changes for the clash - some enforced, with Luca Hoole out injured and fellow defender Josh Ruffels suspended.

Defender Will Boyle registered Salop’s first effort on goal - a rarity, but not a bad one - seeing his long-range strike saved by Hemming.

Chesterfield looked to work the box from wide areas, and threatening winger Dylan Markanday saw a powerful effort held well by Matt Cox, before the Brentford loanee denied Ryan Stirk with a fine stop.

Goalmouth action during the game between Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town

Town saw shouts for a handball on the edge of the penalty area waved away when Ogunsuyi’s strike appeared to hit Sil Swinkels’ arm.

It came just moments before Chesterfield captain Tom Naylor gave the hosts the lead. His shot inside the box took a slight deflection on its way past Cox in the 32nd minute.

The hosts continued their bombardment, with James Berry causing problems down the left and twice forcing Cox into saves approaching the break, while Sammy Braybrooke was heavily involved.

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates scoring for Shrewsbury Town

However, just as they had done a week earlier in defeat to Walsall, Salop struck moments before half-time to go into the break level.

On his first start under Cowan, Belgian forward Ogunsuyi netted his first goal in Salop colours, rising high - “like a mountain”, as Cowan would say - to head home brilliantly.

After a mixed start to the second half, Berry remained a creative spark for the hosts and headed over with their first major chance.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

Salop had attacking spells of their own, with defender Stubbs seeing a firm shot held well. They resisted pressure before taking the lead in the 70th minute following a costly error by Hemming.

The goalkeeper was chased down by Ogunsuyi and tackled in the goalmouth, with the ball trickling over the line for the Belgian’s second of the afternoon.

Chesterfield pressed for an equaliser and got it via a stunning curling free-kick strike by substitute Tom Pearce, just minutes from the end of normal time.

But, in stoppage time, Sam Stubbs headed home from another Tom Sang free-kick delivery, sparking chaotic celebrations in the away end ands dugout.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town: Cox; Kabia, Anderson, Boyle, Stubbs, Berkoe; Freeman (Perry, 55), Sang; McDermott (Scully, 66); Morgan, Ogunsuyi.

Unused subs: Brook, Lee, Benning, England.

Referee: Alan Dale

Attendance: 8,118 (653 away)