‘He was monstrous’: Gavin Cowan praises Trey Ogunsuyi after Chesterfield brace

Ogunsuyi netted a brace to help Salop secure a third consecutive away win in League Two for the first time in three years.

It was the 19-year-old’s first start under Cowan, and the Shrewsbury boss was delighted with his performance.

He said: “I thought he was monstrous today. It's hard up there.

“It's hard when you're getting batted around and you've got to put yourself about. You're living for big moments.

“Again, what they have to do is they have to trust the staff and they have to make sure that there's no time for disappointment, as we would say.

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates after Shrewsbury Town’s win over Chesterfield

“I thought he was excellent today. The header was impeccable, but the delivery from Tom Sang was just fantastic. That is, for me, a complete performance as a midfielder.

“He was so brave and courageous in the turnover, which is what we were living for. We wanted to do that a little bit more and we know that we need to be a little bit better at that.

“But, going back to Trey, he really deserves it. He's waiting for his chance. It'll be frustrating for him, I'm sure, but his attitude's been impeccable and my relationship with him has grown.

“He's learned to trust me that little bit more and then today he goes and repays our faith.”

The Sunderland-loanee powered home from Tom Sang’s free-kick delivery to level for Salop just before half-time.

He added his and Town’s second in the 70th minute, chasing down and tackling goalkeeper Zach Hemming in the goalmouth before converting.

Cowan added: “The lads make a bit of a joke of it because it’s the type of press that we do. It’s our press that we try to trigger, but the fact that he carried it out was excellent.

“He's a really strong runner, so when he starts getting going, it closes you down really quickly.

“It doesn't surprise me that the goalkeeper probably felt like he had a little bit more time, but that's what Trey does. He's a really strong runner and he closes the space very quickly when you feel like he's nowhere near.

“So he totally deserves it and it's just a moment that he would have trusted with us.

“He really believed in the trigger and he got his reward, which was completely justified.”