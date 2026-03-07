George Lloyd: Shrewsbury Town have nothing to fear in League Two

Salop visit Chesterfield today looking to return to winning ways after defeat to Walsall last weekend ended a five-game winning streak.

Town face a high-flying Chesterfield side whom they have beaten just once in their last seven Football League meetings. But striker Lloyd says Salop are feeling buoyant.

Asked how the side are feeling ahead of the trip, he said: "Confident. There's no reason why we can't go and get three points.

"It was difficult against them last time, but we're a bit of a different team now. I don't think we can really fear anyone in this league.

"We've got to give every team respect in this league, League Two is a hard league. Everyone can beat everyone.

"It's going to be a tough test, but there's no reason why we can't go and win it."

Shrewsbury lost the reverse fixture 1-0 in mid-December, but they travel to Chesterfield hoping to secure a third away win in a row.

Asked if the game could act as a marker to show how far the side has come, Lloyd added: "You'd like to think so. You can't really say that because you never know what football can bring. It's such an uncertainty.

"What you can do is focus on your own performance. You can get decisions that go against you, you can lose a game based on a referee's decision. But from a performance point of view, I'd like to think so.

"I'd like to think that we'll show how much we've improved and how much of a different team we are. It will be a good one to gauge."

Town have had a full week on the training pitch after their defeat to Walsall following a relentless period - with no midweek game for the first time in a month.

"The reaction's been good," Lloyd said. "Everyone's got smiles on their faces.

"I think everyone just wants to get back on another run. It was a great run that we were on.

"Obviously, really disappointed with last Saturday. We weren't at our best. But we need to go and put that right now."