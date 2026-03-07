Gavin Cowan hails ‘incredible’ Shrewsbury Town after late win makes it six from seven

Sam Stubbs scored a stoppage-time winner to earn Salop their sixth win in seven games at high-flying Chesterfield as their revival continues.

The victory leaves Salop 13 points clear of the League Two relegation zone. It was the seventh game against top-half opposition under Cowan, who heaped praise on his squad.

“The players were incredible,” he said. “We talk about it being worth it - the level of work rate, hard work, desire that they put in today was incredible.

“They deserve all the credit. It's one thing for me and the staff to implement a game plan. They've got to trust it, even when it's not going well.

“I thought we were excellent for the first 25 minutes. We felt really reassured and probably at our most dangerous being on the back foot.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan speaking following Shrewsbury Town’s win over Chesterfield

“But then when they got the goal, we let them have their own way for a good 15-20 minutes before half-time.

“To see the reaction from the players, we just changed it slightly at half-time.

“Again, we didn't feel like it wasn't right. We just wanted to be a little bit more on the front foot and have a few more numbers at the top of the pitch. We did it well.

“We're living for big moments today. We know how good Chesterfield are - a really good team.

“We handled the ball excellently well. Lots of interchange. It just caused a lot of problems.”

Salop had not won three consecutive away games in three years.

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates after scoring

Trey Ogunsuyi netted a brace on his first start under Cowan, completing a comeback after Salop had fallen a goal behind.

Chesterfield looked to have earned a point late on through Tom Pearce’s stunning free-kick. However, Stubbs’ stoppage-time header sent the away end into raptures.

Salop had won just one of their previous seven Football League games against Chesterfield ahead of the clash, while Paul Cook’s side were also unbeaten in five home matches.

Cowan praised his side’s mentality to go on and win the game after conceding a late equaliser.

“We try not to get too emotional with the goals and with the flow of the score,” Cowan added.

“It's clear that we were on the back foot, we're fighting fires, which we knew we would do that today. Chesterfield are such a good team, that'll be a blip today.

“They'll feel a little bit hard done by when they're controlling the ball, but we feel quite dangerous when we're in that position.

Full-time scenes as Shrewsbury Town celebrate a dramatic win over Chesterfield

“It's all calculated and strategic, that's why the players believe in it. But if we can just be a bit better in the turnover, it would be great.

“But when it goes to 2-2, just be professional. Keep doing the things that you would do if it was 0-0 on the first minute.

“It was a real professional, disciplined, resolute performance from the players.

“We knew that if we could get a moment, we've got players that can hurt.

“We get the free kick and we live for that big moment, which Stubbs does really well.

“He's really aggressive in the air. We talk about being willing to get hurt.

“I think he's got an imprint of a ball on his head and an elbow in his cheek.”