Cowan reveals preparation tweaks behind Shrewsbury Town's away revival

Salop visit Chesterfield today (3pm) looking to secure a hat-trick of away wins in League Two.

New boss Cowan oversaw a remarkable revival in the month since taking the reins, which included ending a lengthy wait for a win on the road.

Salop's triumph at Accrington Stanley last month ended a 168-day wait for an away league victory and was followed by a superb comeback win at Salford City.

Asked what had changed to end their away woes, Cowan said: "I'm big on preparation. I felt like - and I don't know whether that was part of the previous regime - but the preparation to a home game and an away game didn't really feel tight enough.

"A couple of little tweaks around how we prepare and how we set ourselves up, meeting points, and doing things together and staying connected.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"A home game would feel very connected on a match day. It didn't really feel like that in the build-up when I was looking at the itinerary for how we were going to tackle the first away game at Colchester.