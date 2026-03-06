'We have to go on a run' - Shrewsbury Town face Chesterfield side with promotion firmly in sight

Chesterfield bounced back from defeat in perfect style in midweek, putting three past Colchester United without reply.

Defeat to Barnet last weekend followed a six-game unbeaten run and is their only loss in the past eight league games.

The Spireites moved back into the play-off places with their commanding victory over Colchester. Will Grigg opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Dilan Markanday doubled the advantage before half-time, before substitute Lee Bonis turned in a neat team move.

They sit six points behind the automatic promotion places and a point inside the top seven in sixth - and coach Kieron Dyer has urged his side to continue their winning form to fuel their promotion bid.

He said: "We have got to have a run. We played really well.

Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town in action against Chesterfield

"I don't really get too high or too low, even after a defeat, because emotions in football can run high.

"With the quality we have got, the players, as we have shown, we should be going on a run of four or five games where we win.

"It was probably this stage of last season where we went on an unbelievable run and churned out the points.

"The aim is always automatic promotion, if not then a nice day at Wembley. We still want to go up automatically.

"It is all to play for, especially with our run-in, we feel there are games that are winnable, we have to start on Saturday."

Chesterfield have lost only two of their last 24 home league games, going down 2-1 to Swindon in November and 1-0 to Cambridge in December.

Bonis, who has nine league goals this season, netted just after the hour mark to give Chesterfield victory over Salop at the Meadow in the reverse fixture in December.