Shrewsbury Town vs Chesterfield pre-game stats: Salop search for third consecutive away win

Salop face a high-flying Chesterfield side, unbeaten in their last five home league matches and with just a single defeat in eight.

This will be Shrewsbury's first visit to Chesterfield in almost nine years. That game ended 1-1, but Salop are winless in their last three league trips to the Spireites.

Interesting facts (via EFL)

Chesterfield have won six of their last nine home Football League games against Shrewsbury Town (D2 L1), with their last victory in this exact fixture coming via a 7-1 scoreline in January 2016.

Shrewsbury Town have won just one of their last seven Football League games against Chesterfield (D2 L4), conceding 16 goals in total across that time.

After failing to win any of his first four league games against Shrewsbury, Chesterfield manager Paul Cook have since won each of his last two - a 2-1 victory with Ipswich Town in October 2021 and a 1-0 in the reverse fixture this season in December with the Spireites.

Shrewsbury have won each of their last two away league games, as many as across their 23 prior matches on the road combined. They haven’t won three in succession since February 2023.