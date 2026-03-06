Gavin Cowan pre-Chesterfield: Shrewsbury Town boss pleased with squad response

Salop's five-game winning run in League Two ended with defeat to Walsall last Saturday.

They will look to return to winning ways - and secure a hat-trick of away league wins - at high-flying Chesterfield tomorrow.

"I've had the reaction in training this week," said Salop boss Cowan. "We've got to live for big moments, they're the bits that the players know that they get paid for.

"I always say to them, I'll give you 90 per cent, I'll get you there, but then your 10 per cent is your instincts. We need to rely on you to make good decisions in the final pass or across or a shot.

"It just let us down a little bit last week. You can't get too emotional, you've got to move on quickly.

Gavin Cowan during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Walsall

"Very much like the games when we won five in a row - I wasn't getting too carried away.

"We've got 11 games now. We just want to make sure that we get all the points that we can between now and the end of the season and just secure our status in the league."

Salop sit 11 points clear of the relegation zone after a resurgence under their new boss. Shrewsbury have won just one of their last seven Football League games against Chesterfield.

Reflecting on their defeat to Walsall last weekend - Cowan's first at the Meadow - he added: "When you play to a process and a structure, it's quite clear to see where you've gone wrong or not gone wrong.

"We got sucked into their way of playing a little bit too much and it wasn't so much on our own agenda. We like to play games on our terms, but full credit to them, they took their two chances.

"When I talk about the minimum requirements expected, they were there. A lot of what we worked on, the lads had applied into the game. So, we can't get too emotional with results.

"Yes, it's disappointing, especially to your rivals, but I thought we put up a great effort. We look back at a performance with a lot of positives, know where we can improve.

"This is a gradual thing. We've got ourselves into a much better position than we were five weeks ago. We want to just make sure that we're building on that."