Gavin Cowan 'bowled over' by Shrewsbury Town defender's team-first attitude despite limited minutes

Anderson has featured just once since Cowan took the reins - yet the Salop boss says his impact has still been hugely significant.

The defender came off the bench in the dying embers of Shrewsbury's away win at Salford City, where he made a crucial block to help secure the victory.

“When you come into a situation like I did, the first thing you look for is characters,” Cowan said.

“When I came into the training ground, I took a bit of a deep breath and realised I was going to have to be really brave out there, really courageous, and really try and convince the players that we've got a chance, because it was looking bleak.