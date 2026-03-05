Kevin Berkoe: ‘Daniel Udoh told me to come and enjoy it at Shrewsbury Town’

Berkoe became Salop’s final signing of the January transfer window, and the first under new boss Gavin Cowan, when he joined from Salford City on deadline day.

The 24-year-old has made a thoroughly impressive start to life in blue and amber, playing a key part in both their defensive resilience and attacking threat from wide areas during a five-game winning streak.

Reflecting on his time at the club so far, Berkoe revealed former Town favourite Udoh, now at Salford, played a part in his move to the Meadow.

“He is popular here, everyone loves him here,” said Berkoe. “A good guy, good player, he's doing well. I spoke to him about the club.

“He spoke nothing but good about the club and just told me to come and enjoy it and just help - help the team as well to just guarantee safety.”

Shrewsbury Town’s Kevin Berkoe in action against Walsall

The versatile defender, who can play on both the left and the right, made his debut from the bench at Colchester United. He has started every game for Salop since, recently featuring on the right after initially lining up on the left.

Berkoe has previously worked with boss Cowan at AFC Telford United. He also knows midfielder Taylor Perry and coach Sean Parrish from his time in the Wolves set-up.

“Settling in was kind of easy,” he continued. “Getting to know the boys was good. Everyone's top here - good people.

“I'm very happy. I wasn't playing much before I came here. But I am thankful for Gav, Jamie (Haynes) and Dave (Edwards) for bringing me in and giving me the opportunity to showcase what I'm about - I'm forever grateful for that.

“As soon as there was interest and I knew Gav was in charge and obviously Pash was still there, I just knew from the start…it was just like a no-brainer for me.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan with Kevin Berkoe

“It's good to reunite with old faces and they know what I'm about. I know what they're about."

The 24-year-old provided an assist during Salop's impressive win over promotion-chasing Swindon Town.

He added: "I'm a defender first, but I'd like to get up the pitch and take the team forward and contribute as well to provide for the attackers."

Berkoe began his career in Chelsea’s academy before moving to Wolves, where he spent two years in their youth set-up.

He later joined Oxford United before signing permanently for Salford City at the end of the season.

While at Salford, Berkoe gained experience across the Football League and non-league pyramid with loan spells at AFC Telford United, Altrincham, Maidstone United, Woking and, more recently, National League side Rochdale.

Speaking about his time in Chelsea’s youth set-up, Berkoe said: “I joined Chelsea when I was nine-years-old. It was top, everything about the club is good.

"The facilities, the coaches, just everything. I was there for six years and left at 15.”

Kevin Berkoe and Accrington Stanley’s Alex Henderson

It was there Berkoe played alongside several now-Premier League stars, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, he used to play in the Premier League as well, and is at Fiorentina,” Berkoe said, reeling off the names of his former team-mates.

“Jonathan Panzo is at Birmingham City, Clinton Mola at Bristol Rovers. I can name a lot, growing up it was a good team, yes.”