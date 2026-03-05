Gavin Cowan sets points target to seal Shrewsbury Town’s League Two survival

Salop currently sit 11 points clear of the relegation zone following a stunning upturn in form.

However, Cowan insists their survival mission is not complete and is targeting another 17 points from their remaining 11 matches.

Asked what would constitute safety, Cowan said: “There's automatic safety in terms of calculating safety. When we know that, in terms of the numbers.

“But we're not naive to know that if we get to a certain point - I'm looking at 50 points.

“I don't think it'll take 50 points. But I want to get to 50 points as quick as possible.