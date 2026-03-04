'We’re not safe yet' - Tom Sang keeps focus on Shrewsbury Town survival mission

Defeat to Walsall last Saturday ended Salop's winning streak, which had seen them climb the standings and move clear of the relegation zone.

However, Sang insisted the fight for safety is not done and that Town are determined to finish as high as possible.

"You always have one eye on it (the table) don’t you, you would be lying if you said you didn’t," said Sang.

"We’re not safe still, we still have loads of games to go where we can pick up a lot of points. We will see where we can finish."

Tom Sang celebrates after scoring for Shrewsbury Town during their comeback win at Salford City

Sang has featured in every game under new boss Gavin Cowan. He returned to the starting XI for Cowan's first win in charge, against Barrow, and retained his place in midfield during the five-game winning streak - netting in Salop's comeback win at Salford City.

During the impressive run, which saw Shrewsbury become the most in-form side across England's top four divisions, they beat several play-off hopefuls - something the 26-year-old admitted only adds to the frustration over their slow start to the campaign.

"We have underperformed with what is in the changing room up until this point," he added.

"When there is a change, there is a bounce. The five games were a bit of a statement in terms of five in a row - it’s quite rare.

"It can be frustrating because you know it’s in there and you think what could have been.

Tom Sang of Shrewsbury Town

"But football is never easy, it’s up and down. In this league anyone can beat anyone.

"As long as we finish really strongly, it’s positive going into next season."

Cowan and his coaching team have surpassed a month in charge, overseeing eight matches in a relentless spell.

Asked what has changed under the new boss, Sang - who signed a two-year deal at Salop last summer - said: "We've got a clear structure. There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm in the building which is really nice and gets all of the lads on board.

"It's high demands, it's a football environment - it’s not a nicey-nicey. When you do the task that is needed, it's high demands again, there is no sit back and relax - it is relentless really."