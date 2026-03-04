Shrewsbury Town see Easter weekend fixture rescheduled due to TV selection

Gavin Cowan's side were originally due to face the Ravens at Hayes Lane on Easter Monday, but will now kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, April 7.

Bromley boast a five-point lead at the league summit, but drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture at Croud Meadow on the opening day of the season in early August 2025.

Meanwhile, Salop saw their recent five-match winning streak ended by local rivals Walsall in a 2-1 home defeat on Saturday.