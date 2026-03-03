'No-brainer' - Gavin Cowan on promoting young homegrown talent at Shrewsbury Town

Academy prospects Isaac England and Will Gray have both remained involved with the first-team set-up in recent weeks - highlighting the pathway Cowan is keen to strengthen.

England has been sidelined through injury of late, but prior to that setback Cowan admitted he had been impressed with the youngster's application and quality.

Speaking at the latest supporters' parliament event, Cowan said promoting from within is a necessity - provided the players are ready to make the step up.

He said: "It's a no-brainer for a football club to acquire young players in the academy and progress them through.

"First of all, they've got to be good enough, and if they are, they'll be cost-effective. They are cost-effective when they come into building because they have come through that pathway, and then there is a chance to maybe sell them on.

Will Gray of Shrewsbury Town

"The academy, for me, is really important to the club. But, we can't give anyone a free pass, they have to be good enough.

"There are a couple of lads who have trained, Will Gray was brilliant today (last Thursday). We've got Isaac England in and around the building. We've got Jack Loughran, who's out on loan at Redditch, and a few others.