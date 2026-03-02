Analysis: Shrewsbury Town undone by two set-pieces as Walsall clinch derby

The surge that had propelled Cowan’s side to the in-form team across England’s top four divisions finally lost momentum as Walsall delivered a disciplined, pragmatic display, capitalising on set-plays to halt Salop’s push for a sixth consecutive league victory.

Town’s bid to reach that milestone for the first time in three years ultimately fell short, while the visitors also inflicted Cowan’s first home defeat since taking charge.

For weeks Shrewsbury had found ways to navigate tight contests - here, they encountered a game state that would not bend in their favour. The loss not only halted the winning streak but served as a reminder of how slender the margins remain during a rebuild.

There was a sense that Salop’s energy reserves had been stretched. A relentless February schedule comprising seven matches concludes with five wins - a return that still underscores the scale of the progress achieved.

Four weeks into Cowan’s tenure, the turnaround has been striking, yet this derby, played in front of a bumper crowd, hinted at the cumulative toll of that run.

The difference between clinical execution and being fractionally off-tempo proved decisive, particularly when defensive lapses were punished.

While it was not a performance to linger over, neither did it constitute a damaging setback. Even in defeat, there were constructive signs.