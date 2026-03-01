Shrewsbury Town player ratings: How Salop fared in derby defeat to Walsall

Matt Cox

Couldn’t produce the decisive interventions that defined recent wins and was unable to keep out either goal. A couple of nervy moments under pressure summed up his afternoon.

Beaten: 6

Kevin Berkoe

Offered attacking intent down the right early on and asked questions of the defence, but struggled to influence proceedings consistently and couldn’t help prevent decisive set-piece damage.

Energetic: 6

Luca Hoole

Has been one of Salop’s most reliable performers this season, but his afternoon was cut short after a knock just before half-time halted his growing influence.

Injured: 6

Will Boyle

Endured a difficult battle with Aaron Pressley’s physical presence and couldn’t help quell the set-piece threat. Also headed wide when chances came his way in the box.

Overpowered: 5