Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan finds positives after set-piece blows seal defeat to Walsall

Salop missed the chance to win six games in a row for the first time in three years with a 2-1 defeat at the Meadow.

They suffered their first home loss under new boss Cowan but remain 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone - the same margin as at kick-off.

“Obviously really disappointed with the result - that’s the culmination of the game,” the Salop boss said.

“I am slightly aggrieved because I felt that a defeat was probably really harsh on us.

“The lads gave everything. The minimum we ask of them is hard work, desire and to do a job and a half. To be efficient, reliable, commit to everything.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan thanking supporters after the defeat to Walsall

“We can't say that the players didn’t give their everything today.

“Were we naive at times, a little bit yes. Did the referee play a huge part in killing our momentum, allowing them to dictate the game a little bit, I would say so.”

Salop were unbeaten in their previous six league games against Walsall heading into the clash, although the Saddlers still have a strong record at Town, with just four away league defeats there since 1966.

Walsall arrived without a win in their previous seven matches, with the victory significant for boss and former Salop defender Mat Sadler.

Shrewsbury conceded twice from set-pieces, with Priestley Farquharson scoring a brace, but Cowan was keen to take the positives from their recent revival.

“Hugely disappointed for the lads,” he added. “Equally, we have to zoom out, I'm really proud of them.

“No one's carved us out, carved through us in seven or eight games now, and they didn't today.

“They're a really good Walsall team who have shown this season that they're very capable.

“They didn't do that today, but they're very unlike us, we've got two set-pieces, so we'll be particularly disappointed about that.”

Salop now have a clear week ahead after a relentless February in which they played seven league matches. Cowan’s side visit Chesterfield next weekend, looking for a third consecutive away win.