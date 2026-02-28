Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Walsall: Priestley Farquharson brace sinks Salop and ends unbeaten run

Shrewsbury Town’s unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat to local rivals Walsall.

Plus
By Luke Powell
Published

Defender Priestley Farquharson bagged a brace for the visitors to inflict the first home defeat at the Meadow under Gavin Cowan.

Iwan Morgan’s sweet free-kick on the cusp of half-time had levelled for the hosts, but Walsall were on top after the break, sealing a significant victory for former Town defender Mat Sadler and his side.

Josh Ruffels was sent off in stoppage time as Town failed to secure six wins in a row for the first time in three years - and remain 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Luca Hoole had to be substituted
Luca Hoole had to be substituted

Cowan made one change for the clash, with Sam Clucas returning from a hamstring injury to replace Tommy McDermott in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Walsall made three changes as they looked to halt a run of seven matches without a victory.

Shrewsbury were unbeaten in their previous six league meetings with Walsall, though five had ended in draws - including the 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture in December.

Former Shrewsbury Town player and now Walsall manager Mat Sadler
Former Shrewsbury Town player and now Walsall manager Mat Sadler

The atmosphere was electric ahead of kick-off and the contest began at a lively tempo. It was clear Salop were brimming with confidence, arriving as the most in-form side across English football’s top four divisions.