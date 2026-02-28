Five wins, tunnel vision and forward planning: Gavin Cowan on his first four weeks in charge at Shrewsbury Town

He was speaking exactly four weeks on from his appointment - and what a remarkable period it has been.

Five consecutive wins have propelled Salop clear of danger in League Two, turning them into the in-form side across English football's top four divisions.

As Cowan alluded to, that is no coincidence - it is by design.

"We're on a really great run and the players deserve a whole heap for buying into what it is that we're trying to do," Cowan said.

"What I feel like we've brought to the team is a structure that they've been yearning, and when I spoke to the players, it was something that they wanted.

"We don't play hope football, we play a strategic way and we do things by design. That's been great to show the players over the last seven games.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"When I first go up there, they think, who's this idiot talking a great game. But it's been great to show the body of work, to show them that in these clips, this is why we have this outcome and this is by design."

But despite their winning streak, Cowan insists he remains firmly focused.

"I'm very much in the present," he added. "I'm not thinking too much about last five wins. I know that's quite boring because everybody wants to get really excited.