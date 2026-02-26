“He’s done so well” - Joe Hart hails Matt Cox after Shrewsbury Town's fifth straight win

Shrewsbury-born Hart made a remarkable return to the club at Salford City on Tuesday night, stepping in as goalkeeper coach for one night only.

He helped prepare Cox and Will Brook for the clash, in which Salop claimed a fifth consecutive win in EFL League Two.

Cox has impressed since joining on loan from Brentford in January, and Hart said Salop have two talented goalkeepers in their squad.

"They really are," he said. "It's not easy, it's not easy football, especially on pitches like this, it's not an excuse, it's hard to get the push for Coxey tonight.

"He's done so well coming in from Brentford. He just wants to keep building as a goalkeeper and I was delighted to share the field with him."

Joe Hart helped to prepare Matt Cox and Will Brook for the Salford City clash

Hart has been a regular pundit on Match of the Day since retiring from professional football. However, he swapped the studio for the touchline to assist Salop’s preparations at Salford.

The 38-year-old is well known in the Manchester area, having made more than 260 appearances for Manchester City, winning the Premier League twice.

Salop are currently without a permanent goalkeeping coach following the departure of Brian Jensen.

"It was a lot of fun," Hart added on the experience. "It was really nice to help out with the whole goalkeeper situation at the moment.

"Obviously, I am very close with Gavin, Jamie and Dave, so I said if I could help, I would, and tonight it worked out perfect."

Salop staged an impressive second-half comeback to secure back-to-back away league victories and move 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Hart said: "I think in the first-half (we) struggled. Salford were clever, made it really difficult for the boys, but at halftime, little readjustments and the attitude in the second half, the fans were on fire.

"It just felt right, it felt really good. It's not easy to just keep winning and winning, especially when the club struggles so much this season. So, credit to everyone."