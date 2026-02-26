Gavin Cowan salutes 'monster performance' and bench impact in Shrewsbury Town's comeback victory

Cowan introduced four substitutes during the comeback victory, with Nick Freeman and Trey Ogunsuyi playing the entire second-half, while Sam Clucas and Tom Anderson were also brought on.

All four played their part in Town’s fifth consecutive win in League Two. Ogunsuyi proved a threat in the box, including in the build-up to Will Boyle’s winning goal.

Freeman battled tirelessly after the break, while Clucas - returning from injury - covered huge ground, at one point running almost the length of the pitch to relieve pressure. And Anderson was introduced in the closing stages and made a crucial block as Salop held on for the win.

Speaking about the second-half comeback Cowan said: "I was really proud of their response. When you think about the connectivity of the group. At the end, Tom Anderson’s saved the day, what a block that is.

Shrewsbury Town's players celebrate the win at Salford City

"He has been the ultimate pro since I have been here - it’s the first minutes he has played for me.

"I thought Nick, when he came on, was incredible and clearly showed his class.

"Just in moments when we needed someone to hold on to the ball and be brave. They're sort of two phrases that sum Sam Clucas up, just a monster performance. Trey as well, I thought he was a proper handful when he came on.

"He really showed a great attitude and application when he probably knew there wasn't going to be much reward for him personally, but he did a really good job for the team.

"Very proud manager, and all the staff are absolutely over the moon as well."

Cowan named an unchanged starting XI following the victory at Accrington Stanley a few days earlier. Salop remained without injured duo Ismael Kabia and Anthony Scully for the trip.