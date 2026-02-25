Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs Salford City: Who impressed as Salop claimed fifth consecutive win

It’s been quite the turnaround under new boss Gavin Cowan as Salop now sit 17th in League Two, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Here’s our player ratings from Town’s comeback win at Salford City:

Matt Cox

Unlucky with the own goal but remained composed throughout. Produced several solid saves and a crucial late stop, ensuring his side preserved a hard-earned three points.

Reliable: 7

Kevin Berkoe

A lively return against his former club. Used his pace to stretch play, supported attacks effectively and stayed disciplined defensively in a well-rounded wing-back display.

Energetic: 7

Luca Hoole

Outstanding tackling in the first half showed defensive awareness and bravery. Sadly overshadowed by an unlucky own goal, though his overall defensive contribution remained important.

Unfortunate: 7

Will Boyle

A true captain’s performance, organising superbly and attacking the ball with authority. Dominant in clearances and capped his display by thumping home the decisive winner.

Commanding: 9

Josh Ruffels

Battled relentlessly, strong in the air and dependable defensively. Provided an attacking outlet too, registering an early effort and posing a consistent threat inside the box.

Determined: 7

Mal Benning

Faced a demanding evening but handled it impressively. Closed down space, blocked deliveries and looked increasingly confident, continuing his positive impact since returning to the side.

Assured: 7

Tom Sang

Outstanding all-action display. Delivered quality balls, covered ground tirelessly and defended smartly. His superb equaliser showcased technique, and he looked capable of adding another.

Influential: 9

Taylor Perry

Started brightly and showed willingness to compete but a first-half knock curtailed his involvement. Did well to continue until the break before being forced off.

Unlucky: 6

Tommy McDermott

Provided creativity in a scrappy midfield battle, working tirelessly in possession and defence. His crunching slide tackle lifted the crowd and typified his committed display.

Tenacious: 7

George Lloyd

Pressed the defence with energy and intent, disrupting build-up play. Lacked a clear sight of goal and was withdrawn at the interval after a busy shift.

Industrious: 6

Iwan Morgan

Showed flashes cutting in from the left, looking to replicate past scoring form. Involved without a decisive moment before making way late on.

Lively: 7

Subs: Nick Freeman (for Perry, 46), 6, Trey Ogunsuyi (for Lloyd, 6), Sam Clucas (for Tommy McDermott, 68), 6, Tom Anderson (for Morgan, 90), N/A.

Not used: Brook, Stubbs, Ojinnaka.