Shrewsbury Town debrief: Five and flying - Salop's remarkable revival shows no sign of slowing

nSalop remain the most in-form side across English football’s top four divisions after securing a fifth consecutive win in League Two at Salford City.

Here are the major talking points:

Joe Hart’s Town return

Joe Hart back in a Shrewsbury Town tracksuit - as the former England and Manchester City goalkeeper famously said: “It’s decent!”

A tall, blonde-haired figure emerged from the tunnel. “Is that Joe Hart?” those in the press box asked - it was.

Joe Hart helps warm-up goalkeepers Matt Cox and Will Brook

The Shrewsbury-born two-time Premier League winner made a surprise return to lend a hand in Town’s preparations for the clash.

What a sight it was. His warm-up with goalkeeper Matt Cox clearly did the trick, as the Brentford loanee continues to impress, producing several crucial stops.

It was only meant to be for one night, but after his three cheers in front of the joyous away end, who knows - he might yet fancy a return to the dugout. Regardless, it was fantastic to see him contribute to the win.

Unlikely hero