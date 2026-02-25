“Class act!” - Gavin Cowan thankful to Joe Hart after Salford City cameo

For one night only, Hart assisted Cowan’s side in their preparations, helping to warm up goalkeeper Matt Cox ahead of kick-off.

After Town secured a fifth consecutive League Two victory, Hart joined in the post-match celebrations, leading three cheers in front of the travelling supporters.

Speaking ahead of the clash, boss Cowan said: “It’s nothing more simple than a mate trying to help mates out.

“I have spoken to Joe recently when I got appointed. Dave was in dialogue with him and we have been speaking about how just sometimes appointments take a bit of time.

Joe Hart celebrates following the game between Salford City and Shrewsbury Town

“We were picking Joe’s brains on goalkeeper situations and it’s just a mate wanting to help mates.

“He offered to come down and be a part of what we are doing. It is just another confirmation of the class act that he is.

“He is a very humble guy and has stayed very grounded after having a lot of professional success over the years.

“Personally he is a fantastic guy. He’s not too far away - I know he is a busy guy - but it has still taken a lot to be here.

“But it was the first thing that he wanted to do - ‘can I offer my help and expertise’.

“He will be coming in to help us and really try to drive us towards three points.”

Joe Hart with Shrewsbury Town joint assistant manager Dave Edwards (right)

Salop are currently without a permanent goalkeeper coach following the departure of Brian Jensen. Former Town goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne has also been helping out in the interim.

Cowan added: “I think it will be a one-off. I am sure myself and the staff will be trying to persuade him otherwise, but we are hoping to make an appointment this week.

“Joe has been a really good shoulder to lean on to really try and understand what we want in and around the club and what is required having worked with so many top goalkeeper coaches.

“We are really thankful that Joe has taken the time to come and help us as mates.”

A camera crew was been seen following Hart at Salford as he filmed content.

Joe Hart during the game between Salford City and Shrewsbury Town

Hart is well known in the Manchester area, having made more than 260 appearances for Manchester City, winning the Premier League twice.

Born in Shrewsbury, Hart was still a pupil at Meole Brace School, aged 15, when he was first named in a senior matchday squad as a substitute for Shrewsbury in 2003.

He went on to make 58 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City in a deal worth more than £1 million in 2006. His parents, Charles and Louise, still live in Shropshire.