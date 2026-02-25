'A dominant character' - Gavin Cowan hails impact of Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Matt Cox

Cox kept his third clean sheet since joining on loan from Brentford in last weekend's victory at Accrington Stanley.

The 22-year-old has started every game Gavin Cowan and has provided an assured presence between the sticks, impressing the Salop boss - who says he is fortunate to have two strong goalkeepers at his disposal.

"We've got two number one goalkeepers," he said. "Will Brook, arguably one of our better players at the beginning of the season from footage that I've seen having gone back, and listening to some of the staff.

"He's been a bit unfortunate to come out. But, Cox comes in, I think he's been really assured. He's a dominant character in terms of being on the football pitch, off the pitch - reserved, meek, quiet, but a lovely lad.

"I love that - seeing lads who can be a certain way off the pitch and then really change their characters. He's got a real charisma about him on the football pitch, I feel.

"He's really reassuring and I think for the defenders especially, that really helps."

The Brentford loanee has made several crucial saves during Salop’s upturn in form, helping lift them clear of the League Two relegation zone, and has shown no sign of relinquishing the gloves.

Cowan revealed the coaching staff had challenged Cox to be more commanding in his area and take control of crosses into the box.

"We've asked him to be a little bit more on the front foot when we've asked him to come and deal with crosses, and I think he's taken all that on board," added Cowan.

"He's developed that and...he's been particularly excellent at it as well. His big thing for me is his kicking, has been spot on.

"As a goalkeeper, he's just been fantastic. But as a lad around the place as well, he's a real pleasure."

Cox, who became Salop’s fourth signing of the January transfer window, has played a key role in Town’s revival and is enjoying life at the Meadow, where he and Cowan remain unbeaten so far.

Speaking ahead of the win over Notts County, Cox said: "It doesn't really matter where the other team is in the table - every match is crucial.

"The last few games have been pretty solid at home so hopefully we can make this a tough place to come and start picking up points consistently."