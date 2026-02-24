Shrewsbury Town squad news: Gavin Cowan names unchanged side as Salop chase fifth straight win

Salop remain without injured duo Ismael Kabia and Anthony Scully, with Mal Benning and Tommy McDermott retaining their places after the impressive win at Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Speaking ahead of that game, head coach Cowan revealed Kabia is dealing with a minor injury.

Scully was forced off after half an hour with a hamstring problem against Notts County in midweek, as Town secured a third successive victory for the first time in three years.

Shrewsbury Town team vs Salford City: Cox; Berkoe, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Benning; Sang, Perry; McDermott; Morgan, Lloyd

Subs: Brook, Anderson, Stubbs, Clucas, Freeman, Ojinnaka, Ogunsuyi

Shrewsbury arrive as the most in-form side across the top four divisions of English football.

The victory at Accrington ended a 168-day wait for an away league win, stretching back to September.

Now Town are targeting another milestone - back-to-back away victories in League Two for the first time in three years.