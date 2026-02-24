Salford City boss Karl Robinson determined to bounce back from three consecutive defeats

The Ammies conceded two late goals to lose at Cheltenham Town last Saturday - their fourth defeat in five League Two matches.

Robinson was furious with his side’s defending for Cheltenham’s second equaliser, branding it 'unacceptable'.

"We are in one of those moments where everything seems to be going against you, you have to accept responsibility for that," he said.

"You have to make sure you adapt and evolve and become better from it."

Robinson also questioned refereeing decisions in the defeat, adding: "I accept the fact that we have got beat, it's another horrific result for us, but we only have ourselves to blame after that (decisions).

"I will make sure this turns around on Tuesday.

Salford City boss Karl Robinson

"It's been a horrific two weeks, some things out of our control, some in of our control. The things in our control, we have to accept responsibility for that.

"But it always happens, you always have moments in a season where you go four or five games where things don't seem to run for you.

"Three defeats in this period have been unacceptable for us. We know that's not who we are."

This fixture was originally scheduled for January 4 but was postponed due to a frozen pitch and has been rearranged for tonight.

Salford have lost their last two home league games - they last suffered three consecutive home defeats in September 2023.

Robinson’s side are now one point adrift of the play-off places.

The Salford boss said: "We've found ourselves in a moment where we have lost control of certain things, but that happens to every team.

"You have to make sure you cope with that, if you don't, you will fall away, but we won't."