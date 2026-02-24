'No reason' Shrewsbury Town can't continue winning streak insists Will Boyle

Salop are currently the most in-form side across English football's top four divisions, having put together a four-game winning run in League Two.

They visit Salford City tonight looking to extend their advantage over the relegation zone - currently nine points - and secure back-to-back away league victories for the first time in three years.

"We’ve won four on the spin so I don’t think anyone could be enjoying it much more," said Boyle about the new management era.

"That’s from the fans, everyone involved in the club, you can’t argue with it at all.

Shrewsbury Town defender Will Boyle

"It’s enjoyable, everyone comes in after a win with a little bit more spring in their step and looking forward to the next game.

"We are on a winning run, but there is no reason why that can’t continue,

"Every game is it’s own challenge. Today was completely different to the last two at home.

"The game strategies that we get given, we have got to try and execute that in each game, and there is no reason why we can’t continue the winning run."

With their triumph at Accrington Stanley last Saturday - their first away league win in 168 days - Salop moved nine points clear of the danger zone.

"It’s nice, that is happening in the background. We are still a work in progress.

"Obviously we are saying that after four wins on the spin, which is a lovely place to be in. But I think we can be better - like last week against Notts County - and today in moments in transition with the ball etc.

"But to be saying that, having put ourselves in a comfier position and with 13 games to go, to continue buying into what the gaffer has done and trying to improve and refine that every week, it’s a much nicer position than it was two weeks ago.

"Everyone at the club would have absolutely snapped your hands off wouldn’t they? It's good for the fans, the hierarchy, for everyone."

Boyle played a key role in helping a resilient Salop side secure their first away clean sheet since October - heading, clearing and organising the defence impressively.

He added: "When you are so organised, when everyone has brought in together to not let people play through you or in-behind you, it makes it tough. It has paid dividends."