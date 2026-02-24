Gavin Cowan's resurgent Shrewsbury Town chase fifth straight win at Salford City as revival gathers pace

Salop head to the Peninsula Stadium in pursuit of a fifth consecutive win as their remarkable resurgence under new boss Gavin Cowan gathers breathtaking pace.

Just weeks ago, Town were entrenched in a scrap to retain their Football League status. While nothing is secured yet, confidence has been transformed and survival hopes are now firmly in their own hands.

Shrewsbury arrive as the most in-form side across the top four divisions of English football. Cowan’s impact has been immediate and emphatic.

Luca Hoole (left) and Tommy McDermott celebrate at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Last weekend’s victory at Accrington Stanley ended a 168-day wait for an away league win, stretching back to September.

Now Town are targeting something they have not achieved in three years - back-to-back away victories in League Two. Given their current trajectory, few would bet against them.

Salop boast a nine-point cushion over the relegation zone, but Cowan remains grounded.

"It's better, but again, 13 games to go now," he said.

"I know it sounds a little bit boring. The players are ecstatic, but focused and locked in.

"It's just brilliant to see the fans being rewarded. God willing, it can continue, and it will. With the players locked in like this, I'm sure they'll continue to be in every game, really competitive and hard to beat.

Tom Sang of Shrewsbury Town and Kadeem Harris of Salford City

"There's a lot of work to do still. I'm very locked in, a bit boring, unfortunately. (I) just remain very connected to the group, very mindful of what's in sight and what we need to do.

"It's better. I'm really proud of the players and all the staff as well for how hard they've worked these last couple of weeks."

Salford, by contrast, are wobbling, and momentum has stalled. The play-off hopefuls have lost their last three league matches, with two coming on home soil - they last lost three home matches in a row in September 2023.

Salford have also lost their last three league games played midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday) - as many defeats as they’d suffered in their previous 23 midweek league games

Meanwhile, Salop have won their last two midweek games, having been winless in their previous 10.

Former Shrewsbury Town player, now of Salford City, Daniel Udoh

When the sides met at the Meadow in September, former Town favourite Daniel Udoh returned to haunt his old club, scoring twice in a clinical display.

Udoh remains a popular figure in Shropshire after his previous spell, but sentiment will be set aside.

"It's a real big test," Cowan added. "It's an incredible squad, big resources, they're formidable in this league.

"But we've evolved, we're continuing to evolve. We'll go there, put our best foot forward, be the best version of ourselves and be really competitive."

Ben Woodburn scores for Salford City in the reverse fixture

Anthony Scully missed the Accrington game with a hamstring issue, while Ismael Kabia was absent with a minor knock.

Asked if they could return at Salford, Cowan said: "Potentially not. Having a little look at it today, maybe Kabia, if we can get some real work into him over the weekend.

"But it's a long shot, it's a long shot for both of them. If we can just be a little bit cautious in the short term, in the medium term, we'll have them back with us."

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (5-2-1-2): Cox; Berkoe, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Benning; Sang, Perry; McDermott; Lloyd, Morgan.

Subs: Brook, Anderson, Stubbs, Clucas, Freeman, Ojinnaka, Ogunsuyi.

Salford City (3-1-4-2): Young; Dorrington, Cooper, Turton; Ashley; Mnoga, Austerfield, Grant, Harris; Graydon, Udoh

Big match prediction: Away win