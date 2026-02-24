Gavin Cowan praises Harry Burgoyne as 'great addition' to Shrewsbury Town setup

Burgoyne has been helping behind the scenes, working closely with goalkeepers Matt Cox and Will Brook.

A new permanent goalkeeping coach has yet to be appointed, but Cowan is delighted to have Burgoyne around the squad - especially after he lost a light-hearted crossbar challenge and had to buy the drinks.

"Harry has been great," said Cowan. "I know him away from football, so it's been great just for him to (help), someone who knows the club inside out, and he's a fan himself.

"He's been doing a little bit for Wolves and obviously plays for Alfreton. He's helping us out at the moment, it's developing.

Harry Burgoyne helped Shrewsbury Town with their preparations to play Notts County

"We have to go through a due process to bring the right person in. But H has been a real positive character.

"It's great that he lost the crossbar challenge, so we had to get all the staff to coffee. That was a real pleasure, worth getting him in.

"But, no, he's been great around the place and he's a great addition. We want to keep him around for as long as possible.

"But just with processes in place at the moment, we'll wait and see."

The former Salop and Wolves stopper has stepped in while the club remains in transition following the departure of goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen.

Born in Ludlow, Burgoyne’s football journey began when he joined Wolves aged 12 after being spotted playing for local side Ludlow Town.

Before joining Shrewsbury in 2020, Burgoyne had loan spells at AFC Telford United, Falkirk, and Barnet, among others. During his time at Telford in 2015, he made nine appearances.

Burgoyne first signed for Salop in January 2020 on a short-term contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

His stay was later extended and, in May 2022, the club exercised a contract extension to retain him for another season. He was released at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.