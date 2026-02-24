Former Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor lands new job with Championship side

The 44-year-old, who lasted just seven months in the dugout at Shrewsbury, will help with the Canaries' under-18 set-up alongside fellow coaches Greg Crane and Adem Atey.

Taylor was appointed as the Shrews' head coach in June 2023, but was sacked the following January after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

The former Portsmouth, Bolton and West Ham midfielder also lost eight of his first 13 matches at the helm and departed after Shrewsbury had slipped down into 19th.

Prior to joining Shrewsbury, Taylor had lasted just eight months in his first senior managerial role at Walsall.

He was appointed as Saddlers manager in the summer of 2021, but was relieved of his duties in February 2022 following a run of seven successive defeats.

Taylor has most recently had spells in non-league with Wealdstone and Solihull Moors.