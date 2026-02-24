“Brilliant” - Gavin Cowan expresses pride as Shrewsbury Town fight back to extend winning run at Salford City

Red-hot Salop staged a second-half turnaround against play-off-chasing Salford to secure a fifth straight victory in League Two and back-to-back away league wins for the first time in more than three years.

The result lifted Salop to 17th in the standings, 12 points clear of the relegation zone, and continues the remarkable upturn under new boss Cowan.

Speaking about the comeback triumph, Cowan said:“Brilliant. I am really proud of the players yet again. We spoke a lot about playing for the badge and the club.

Will Boyle celebrates scoring a goal during the game between Salford City and Shrewsbury Town

“You can see the energy levels. It has been a really hectic schedule and just to think of the amount of attitude and application they are having to put forward.

“It’s credit to the medical team. They have been proper on the lads, making sure they are regulated, and ready for these big games.”

Salop fell behind to an unfortunate own goal just moments before half-time. The hosts recycled the ball back into the box, where Ryan Graydon squared it across goal. In an attempt to clear, Cox made the initial save, but the ball ricocheted off Hoole, hit the post and went in.

Town started the second half quickly, with Tom Sang equalising six minutes after the restart before captain and defender Will Boyle thumped home a 77th-minute winner.

Asked what the message was at half-time to spark the response, Cowan added: “Honestly, we have got a changing room full of men.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

“I was a little bit peeved shall we say. We had a good conversation. It’s not a game that, in terms of style, that we have had to partake in until now.

“But, it was one that I have been yearning for, because our players enjoy that, our centre-backs enjoy that, our midfielders enjoy that.

“It was certainly a first and second contacts game. We knew that was going to be the case.

“But I suppose a complement to us is that Salford seemed to have changed somewhat and go more back to front.

“It just felt like we weren’t quite at it and sort of expectant that we would turn up and get the result.

“That is something we have been in a lot of discussion around in preparation. We had a few words at half-time, which is good, and the players reacted incredibly.

“I thought we were good first-half and unfortunate to go down 1-0. But, we knew we could be better and little details that we needed to adjust.”