Singing in the rain - Analysis of in-form Shrewsbury Town’s victory at Accrington Stanley

A long-overdue victory on the road in League Two arrived as the remarkable turnaround under Gavin Cowan gathered further pace.

Momentum in the lower leagues can be fragile, but this was a performance that hinted at something more durable taking shape.

Four wins from Cowan’s opening six matches have nudged Town nine points clear of danger, and over the past five games they have been the division’s form side - rejuvenated after a campaign that had previously drifted.

It was the manner of the display that resonated most - controlled, disciplined and played with growing confidence.

Will Boyle and Luca Hoole celebrate. Picture: Tim Thursfield

The tone was set almost immediately. Iwan Morgan needed barely 30 seconds to tilt the afternoon. It was the act of a forward taking responsibility - driving at defenders and finishing with conviction.

For a side that had struggled away from home for much of the season, the symbolism was clear - intent replacing caution. This was Salop’s second league win on their travels and their first since the September triumph at Barnet.

There were parallels and contrasts. The weather was one - a drenched Lancashire afternoon rather than late-summer sunshine - but the outcome felt similarly emphatic, with supporters leaving buoyant and optimistic for what lies ahead.

Josh Ruffels battles with former Shrewsbury Town favourite Shaun Whalley for the ball. Picture: Tim Thursfield

They will hope the wait for the next away win is far shorter and, given the trajectory under Cowan, that feels increasingly likely.

Salop struck early and carried the authority of a side in control - a runaway train the hosts never truly caught.

While Stanley threatened at intervals, Town’s other loanee from Brentford, goalkeeper Matt Cox, again underlined his quality.

Gavin Cowan celebrates at the final whistle. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Assured handling and sharp positioning suggested a player well equipped for the League Two level - and capable of climbing higher.

Cox gives those in front of him confidence, and equally important was the defensive resilience. A first away clean sheet since October reflected a unit growing in belief and cohesion.

Victories over promotion-chasing sides and a vital early win of the new era against Barrow had already displayed significant progress, but this felt the most complete performance yet.

Tom Sang shields the ball from Isaac Heath. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Context added weight. Accrington had been unbeaten in their previous eight league meetings with Salop, keeping five consecutive clean sheets in the process. They had also won six of their last eight home league games and were chasing a third straight victory at the Crown Ground.

Shrewsbury arrived with three consecutive wins already secured - something they had not managed since a seven-game unbeaten run three years earlier, coincidentally ended at Accrington.

Watching from the stands was former striker Ryan Bowman, a key figure from that earlier spell, now witnessing the latest revival.

Iwan Morgan scores an early goal. Picture: Tim Thursfield

But this time the script was different. Instead of frustration, Salop ended a five-game away losing streak - their longest in the fourth tier since the 2003-04 campaign.

Morgan’s early strike ignited proceedings. Cutting in from the left, the 20-year-old glided past defenders before unleashing a powerful low effort into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Ollie Wright.

Iwan Morgan celebrates his early goal. Picture: Tim Thursfield

From there, Town dictated territory and tempo. The defensive shape remained compact and organised, and Cox was superb when called upon.

If the opener showcased attacking incision, the second goal highlighted another growing strength - set-piece efficiency.

Mal Benning’s delivery drifted invitingly beyond the line, where Luca Hoole headed home, capping off another impressive display.

Matt Cox denies Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tim Thursfield

With Will Boyle commanding the back line, roles were clear and discipline unwavering. Josh Ruffels added composure in possession, while the midfield’s industry was epitomised by Tom Sang, who carried his loose boot as play continued - a small moment that captured the team’s commitment.

Up front, George Lloyd’s tireless running set the tone, and Kevin Berkoe ensured Isaac Heath had little room to influence proceedings. Benning’s defensive diligence, repeatedly putting his body on the line, further underlined the collective spirit.

Luca Hoole celebrates his goal with George Lloyd

Veteran and former Salop favourite Shaun Whalley, the oldest player on the pitch, showed relentless energy. His deliveries caused occasional concern, but the visitors dealt with them calmly.

Ultimately, this result represented more than three points. Earlier in the season, away fixtures carried an air of anxiety - but here there was authority.

For Cowan, still early in his tenure, the narrative forming is one of rapid alignment - a squad absorbing ideas quickly and translating them into repeatable, convincing performances.

Accrington Stanley’s Connor O'Brien and Mal Benning. Picture: Tim Thursfield

The table now offers breathing space, but more importantly Shrewsbury have been transformed within a matter of 11 days - a side brimming with the confidence to now expect a win.