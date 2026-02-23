Gavin Cowan: Privilege and pleasure to send Shrewsbury Town fans home happy

Salop secured their first win on the road in League Two for 168 days at Accrington Stanley to move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Town’s upturn continued as they claimed a fourth consecutive victory, and boss Cowan was over the moon for the travelling supporters.

He said: “Sometimes I say it's not just a thought, it's a feeling. It's easy to look at and see what it does to the fans, but you can feel it as well.

“My big thing was coming here and uniting everyone, making us connected.

“There's that trinity of entities within the club - hierarchy, people who work in and around the club, players and playing staff, and the fans. Everybody is an equal.

Gavin Cowan celebrates Shrewsbury Town’s victory over Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tim Thursfield

“We don’t always get it right, of course. We're going through a spell where there's a lot of belief and desire, and rightly so.

“I love the outcome for the fans. The Salop supporters there breathing on that pitch and making sure that we get over that line.

“Even when we were under the cosh, I took a bit of time to look over and just to see the non-stop singing. It's a real privilege and a pleasure to be a part of it.

“We're really ecstatic. But equally focused and locked in for what is to come.”

It was just their second away league victory of the season, and Cowan’s side now have the best form in the division over the past five games.

Iwan Morgan fired home emphatically after just 30 seconds to give Town an electric start.

“That's what he does,” Cowan added. “I've asked him to focus on the three points and us to focus on his development.

“The big thing is, we're asking him to be reliable without the ball, because we know what he can do with it.

“He shows what he can do. He cuts inside, we're hoping that he goes to play the patterns, but he gets a shot off. That's what players like him are capable of.

“(He’s) just a great talent, a great lad around the place. I really enjoy his company and humour.

“It's great when he's completely locked in. That's the sort of performance you can get out of him.”

Luca Hoole doubled the advantage, heading in at the back post from Mal Benning’s free-kick.

“All of them have been brilliant,” Cowan continued. “Luca has been a high performer. He deserves yet another goal.

“We work on these set pieces intently, with incredible detail.

“It was a real privilege to be able to get one off a set piece, which we pride ourselves on.”