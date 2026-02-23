“Another building block” - Will Boyle reacts to Shrewsbury Town’s long-awaited away success

A superb Salop display secured a fourth consecutive win in League Two at Accrington Stanley, moving them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

It marked their first league win on the road in 168 days, since victory at Barnet, and defender Boyle was delighted to send the travelling fans home happy, singing in the rain.

“It’s nice to win any game, to win four in a row…the added bit of sugar today is that it’s an away win.

“We’ve played two of the high-flying teams in the league at home and got good results there, but coming away here, it’s renowned for being a tough place to come, and to put in a professional performance like that, everyone is pleased.

“It’s tough to look back and think - you look at the weather today and think back to it at Barnet, the last time we won away.

Will Boyle (left) celebrates with Luca Hoole

“It is good that we have put that right. It’s another building block, more belief that what we are doing is working.

“I think we knew that from day one. But, to back it up with four wins casts any doubt aside.

“It’s brilliant to give something back to the fans, they have travelled unbelievably all season.

“To have the scenes at the end for them, to enjoy it, we have to give them something back because we have been away from home and been poor in a lot of games.

“We have got a lot to pay them back for.”

Iwan Morgan sent the away supporters into raptures, giving Salop the lead inside 30 seconds.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining on loan from Brentford in the January transfer window.

Boyle added: “It’s ideal to start the game that way. Iwan’s bit of quality shone through. It’s a brilliant finish.

“He always wants to be positive, go forward, draw people onto him, him buying into what we are doing is important as well, and he is doing that.

“That’s good. He is under no illusions that if he doesn’t then it will be though for him to get into the team, but when he does that, that’s why he is where he is.”

Luca Hoole extended the lead minutes after the restart, heading home Mal Benning’s dangerous free-kick delivery.

Salop kept their first League Two away clean sheet since a goalless draw at Barrow last October.

Boyle hailed the defensive efforts, adding: “It’s a massive effort from the front to the back.

“The organisation, the structure, everybody knows what is expected from them without the ball. Everyone is getting more comfortable without the ball.”