Shrewsbury Town player ratings: Salop show steel and quality to down Accrington Stanley

The win marked their first league victory on the road in 168 days and only Salop’s second away league success of the season. Head coach Gavin Cowan has now won four of his first six matches in charge.

Matt Cox

Produced a string of outstanding saves, showing sharp reflexes and command of his area to preserve the lead and inspire confidence throughout.

Outstanding, 9

Kevin Berkoe

Operating on the right, he defended diligently with well-timed tackles and energetic runs, handling the threat of Isaac Heath impressively across the match.

Assured, 8

Luca Hoole

Faced tricky attackers but stayed resilient defensively, then capped his display with a decisive back-post header that ultimately secured victory for his side.

Immense, 9

Will Boyle

Relished the physical battle with Paddy Madden, dominating aerial duels and clearing danger repeatedly, bringing leadership and steel to the defensive line.

Rock, 8

Josh Ruffels

Displayed composure and experience, reading play well to intercept danger, keeping possession ticking over and providing calm assurance whenever pressure built.

Composed, 8

Mal Benning

Returned to the side with a strong defensive showing, blocking crosses and delivering an excellent free-kick assist that proved decisive in the outcome.

Influential, 8

Tom Sang

Showed grit and determination in midfield, even continuing briefly without a boot, making vital tackles and distributing sensibly to maintain control.

Tenacious, 7

Taylor Perry

Covered huge ground, competing in the air and pressing relentlessly, nearly capping his effort with a spectacular volley in a tireless midfield display.

Energetic, 7

Tommy McDermott

Back in for Anthony Scully, he injected creativity with clever passes and probing balls in behind, linking midfield and attack effectively.

Creative, 7

Iwan Morgan

Set the tone with a brilliant early run and finish, constantly stretching defenders and offering a lively outlet in another hugely promising performance.

Electric, 9

George Lloyd

Worked tirelessly up front, battling physically with defenders, pressing relentlessly and providing a selfless focal point for the team’s attacking efforts.

Industrious, 8

Subs: Trey Ogunsuyi (for Morgan, 68) 7, Nick Freeman (for McDermott, 85), N/A.

Not used: Brook, Anderson, Stubbs, Clucas, Ojinnaka.