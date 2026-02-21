"The only club I'd have done it for" - Dave Edwards on answering Shrewsbury Town's call

The former Salop favourite has helped guide Town to an impressive upturn in form, lifting them clear of the League Two relegation zone.

The joint assistant role marks Edwards' first coaching position since retiring from playing, and he revealed he would not have stepped into the dugout for any other club.

Asked whether he ever imagined taking on such a role, Edwards said: "Genuinely, I didn't. It all happened very quickly for me.

"I wouldn't have just come in for anyone. This is the only club I would have done it for, but the manager would have to be right.

"Obviously, the relationship I've got with Gavin and Jamie, and seeing the work they've done, it's something I was really keen to be on board with, and to help the club in its hour of need.

"Jamie is a brilliant coach on the grass, he's brilliant, singing off the same hymn sheet as Gavin as well. As a pair, they are very good.

"I'm just trying to supplement it from behind, and add value and detail where I can.

"I don't want to give them too many plaudits, but they blow me away with how good they are, and that's culminated on the pitch as well."

The 40-year-old enjoyed two spells at his boyhood club during his playing career and has remained closely involved since retiring, working across several media outlets and co-hosting a football podcast alongside head coach Gavin Cowan and fellow former Salop favourite Sam Aiston.

Both Edwards and Cowan, who live locally, have regularly attended Shrewsbury matches as supporters, and Edwards is now delighted to be helping drive the resurgence from the dugout.

"If we can keep this momentum going, keep this feel-good factor going, hopefully see this place getting fuller and fuller every week," he said after Salop's victory over Notts County at the Meadow last Tuesday.

"Accrington is a massive game for us. The job isn't done, but if we can get lots of travelling supporters there, that'll be really nice.

"Gavin and Jamie have been absolutely incredible, the detail they go into, their coaching philosophy, the players have undoubtedly been impressive in the way they've bought into it. I'm just happy that I can be a part of that."

After his first game in charge - a goalless draw against Barnet - Cowan said he understood frustrations over a defensive set-up but vowed Town would become more attack-minded.

Salop have since scored six goals across three consecutive wins, providing a major boost to their survival bid.

Edwards added: "We knew Notts County would have the ball, and I was really proud of the fans, because in the first game against Barnet, when we hadn't really worked on the attacking stuff, they were getting frustrated because we weren't pressing.

"But that was part of the game plan, and tonight there were long periods where we weren't pressing, but the fans stayed with us.

"The back five, excellent. The midfield boys in front of them, every single player has to play their part.

"But it has to come from the top as well, the game strategy from the gaffer, which was impeccable again."