Shrewsbury Town squad news: Two changes as Salop chase fourth consecutive win
Gavin Cowan has made two changes as Shrewsbury Town look to secure a fourth consecutive win in League Two.
Mal Benning and Tommy McDermott return to the starting XI, replacing Ismael Kabia and the injured Anthony Scully.
Scully was forced off after half an hour with a hamstring injury against Notts County in midweek, as Town secured a third successive victory for the first time in three years.
Shrewsbury Town team to face Accrington Stanley: Cox; Berkoe, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Benning; Sang, Perry; McDermott; Morgan, Lloyd
Subs: Brook, Anderson, Stubbs, Clucas, Freeman, Ojinnaka, Ogunsuyi
Accrington are unbeaten across their last eight league meetings with Shrewsbury, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five league games against them.
Salop have lost each of their last two away games against Accrington in the Football League - both 1-0.