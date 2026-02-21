“Really proud” - Gavin Cowan delighted as Shrewsbury Town claim fourth consecutive win

A 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley secured Town’s first away league victory in 168 days, stretching back to early September.

Salop moved nine points clear of the relegation zone in what has been a remarkable turnaround under Cowan, who cared little about the pouring rain at full-time.

“If that's the price I've got to pay for every game, for it to be a win, then I'll take it all day,” he said.

“A massive effort from the players, I thought they were incredible. Game strategy put together by the staff has, again, given them an opportunity to go out and be the best version of themselves.

“I thought they were excellent. Played the conditions, played the occasion really well.

Luca Hoole and Will Boyle celebrate. Picture: Tim Thursfield

“I'm really proud of them, especially from a mentality perspective, which we knew, having won three games, sometimes there's a tendency for players to, in inverted commas, have a day off.

“But there was none of that going on. Preparation was excellent. The players have bought into it and they fully deserve all of the credit.”

Iwan Morgan continued to impress, scoring inside just 30 seconds.

Luca Hoole extended Town’s lead shortly after the restart, comfortably heading home from a dangerous free-kick delivery by Mal Benning.

Head coach Cowan has now won four of his first six matches in charge. The victory was Salop’s second away league success of the season and their first clean sheet on the road since the trip to Barrow in October.

“I would say that we gave them a few close moments. I didn't feel like we were particularly under the cosh.

Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Sang and Accrington Stanley’s Isaac Heath. Picture: Tim Thursfield

“I think that they had a spell, we had a spell. In open play, we were excellent.

“Decision-making was massive. We knew what the game strategy would be. We were focused on mentality, first and second contacts, numbers down the sides.

“That was, again, just brilliantly played by the players. They really buy into what it is that we're trying to do.

“The game strategy that we put together. I'd say now, over six games, we've had to put together three different types of strategies and they've just bought into it.

“Today was a really great one because we were able to adapt in-game. It's the first time today we've been able to adapt from one game strategy, have a backup ready to go, and we were able to adapt into that.”

Accrington had been unbeaten in their previous eight league meetings with Salop, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five - their longest such run against a single opponent in the Football League.

Cowan was keen to emphasise it has been a full-squad effort, not just the starting XI.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan. Picture: Tim Thursfield

“The players just deserve all the credit,” Cowan continued. “They're really locked in, their focus and concentration, their attitude and application.

“It was through the roof again - and that's not just the players that were on the pitch.

“Our preparation's been excellent. It's driven by some amazing pros.

“There's some lads champing at the bit, waiting to get in there. They've proven to be excellent teammates.

“No doubt when they do get their chance on the pitch, they'll really take it.”