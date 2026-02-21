Ismeal Kabia absent for Shrewsbury Town with minor knock

Speaking ahead of the clash, where Salop are targeting a fourth consecutive win in League Two, boss Gavin Cowan confirmed Kabia is sidelined with a knock.

Cowan had hoped the Arsenal loanee would be available, but he is absent alongside Anthony Scully, who was forced off after half an hour against Notts County in midweek with a hamstring issue.

The pair are replaced in the starting XI by Mal Benning and Tommy McDermott.

Cowan said: “Unfortunately Kabia hasn’t made it today, we thought he might be able to get him through but on assessment today he has not made it.

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town

“We are hoping it’s minor, we’re hoping it's just precaution really. He has had a little knock which we were hoping to get him through for today’s a game.

“But he has missed out unfortunately. Mal Benning comes in which is great news for everyone. Then Tommy McDermott starts.

“They are really good players to come in. We will be disappointed to lose those guys because we have been on such a good run with them at the helm.

“But with the guys coming in, we are very confident they can pick up where they left off.”