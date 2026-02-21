'Champing at the bit' - Injury boost for Shrewsbury Town as Bradley Ihionvien closes in on comeback

Boss Gavin Cowan confirmed Ihionvien is back on the grass as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. The forward, who is on a season-long loan from Peterborough United, underwent surgery after injuring his meniscus in training in October.

Ihionvien was out on the pitch at the Meadow doing shooting drills ahead of Town's midweek win over Notts County, and Cowan says he is excited by the prospect of having him back.

"He's on the grass, and I think he's pain-free for the first time in quite a while," the Salop boss said.

"It's about managing him mentally. When he's seeing everybody training, watching the analysis and seeing a new regime come in and all the positivity, I think he's just champing at the bit to be a part of it.

Bradley Ihionvien of Shrewsbury Town

"He's a real talent from the footage that I've looked at. We want everybody fit and healthy, ready to really make sure these next 14 games go our way, and he's a part of that.

"We're excited. There's a number of weeks yet still to come for him. But we're champing at the bit for him to get back, and I know he is to be back.

"It's good to see his smiley face around the place. He's a positive character and we just want to make sure that we can get him fit and healthy before he starts joining in with the first team again."

Meanwhile, Cowan confirmed Anthony Scully is being assessed after sustaining another hamstring issue. Sam Clucas has "ramped up" his training this week and is "very close" to a return after being forced off against Colchester United.

John Marquis is facing around four weeks out with a knee injury but, otherwise, Cowan has no fresh concerns within his squad.

"No other concerns," he added. "There's been a lot of games in short succession, so we've really had to manage the group this week.

"That'll be the big focus, making sure energy levels, the team will be selected based on energy levels and making sure everybody's fit and healthy."