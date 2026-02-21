Accrington Stanley 0-2 Shrewsbury Town: Impressive Salop claim first away win in League Two since early September

The impressive Morgan struck early before Luca Hoole extended Town’s lead shortly after the restart, securing a fourth consecutive victory and moving nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The win marked their first league victory on the road in 168 days and only Salop’s second away league success of the season. Head coach Gavin Cowan has now won four of his first six matches in charge.

Salop fans celebrate with Iwan Morgan. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Accrington Stanley had been unbeaten in their previous eight league meetings with Salop, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five - their longest run of clean sheets against a single opponent in the Football League.

Cowan made two changes, with Mal Benning and Tommy McDermott returning to the starting XI in place of the injured Ismael Kabia and Anthony Scully.

Iwan Morgan once again led the line alongside George Lloyd. Morgan has been a standout performer since joining on loan from Brentford during the January transfer window.

It took the forward less than half a minute to ignite the game and give Town the lead, sending the travelling supporters into raptures.

Iwan Morgan celebrates scoring inside the opening 30 seconds. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Cutting in from the left, the 20-year-old beat several defenders on his way to the edge of the box, found space to shoot, and fired a powerful low strike into the bottom-left corner past goalkeeper Ollie Wright.

Town’s other Brentford loanee, Matt Cox, also impressed, producing two excellent saves to deny former Salop winger Shaun Whalley - first from a free-kick and then from Alex Henderson’s header. Freddie Sass later headed over from close range for the hosts.

Mal Benning and Josh Ruffels battle for the ball. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Morgan remained a constant threat, forcing another save from distance, while Taylor Perry volleyed wide in a frantic, end-to-end opening.

Salop defended resolutely, with Cox making further stops as Whalley continued to create for the hosts and fired over just before the break. Overall, Town managed their lead well, with Josh Ruffels composed at the back.

Just as they had in the first half, Salop started quickly after the restart and doubled their advantage.

Luca Hoole celebrates extending Salop’s lead over Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tim Thursfield

Benning’s free-kick from the left was allowed to drift to the back post, where Hoole headed home comfortably.

Ruffels went close to a third with a powerful header over the bar, while Perry’s deflected effort slipped just wide of the post.

Shrewsbury Town’s Kevin Berkoe battles with Accrington Stanley’s Alex Henderson

Paddy Madden also headed over, but Salop limited Accrington to few clear chances with another disciplined defensive display.

Will Boyle was a rock at the back, central to their resilience as Town held on for another impressive victory and first clean sheet since Barrow away in October.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town: Cox; Berkoe, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Benning; Sang, Perry; McDermott (Freeman, 85); Morgan (Ogunsuyi, 68), Lloyd

Unused subs: Brook, Anderson, Stubbs, Clucas, Ojinnaka.

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 2,342 (547 away)