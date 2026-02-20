Shrewsbury Town seek to extend winning run on the road at Accrington Stanley

Salop have rediscovered momentum under new boss Gavin Cowan, but their away record remains a concern.

While Town rank 10th best in the division at the Meadow, they possess the league's worst return on their travels, with just one win - a victory at Barnet on September 6.

Confidence is flowing after three successive wins, including a magnificent triumph over high-flying Notts County on Tuesday night.

Taylor Perry’s sublime strike secured the points in front of a rocking home crowd, maintaining Cowan's unbeaten start on home soil and registering an eighth clean sheet at home this season.

Taylor Perry celebrates his goal against Notts County

Speaking about Perry’s performance, assistant Dave Edwards said: "Taylor’s been really good. He had to wait for his chance the first couple of games, but playing in that deep-lying role really suits him.

"When I've looked at Taylor in the past, I was never quite sure, is he an eight or is he a six? With his quality on the ball and how well he handles it, he can be the base of that midfield for us.

"So much work's gone into Taylor, I'm sure he'll say it himself. We didn't have the ball for long periods, but when he had a little spell in the first-half, and again in the second where everything goes through him, he looks a really good player when he does that.

Taylor Perry and his Shrewsbury Town teammates celebrate against Notts County

"I thought he was arguably the best player last Saturday against Swindon, he was excellent.

"He deserved that goal. It was a really good hit, and the scenes when that goes in is very special."

The victory followed an equally impressive result against Swindon Town and means Salop have now scored six goals in their recent hattrick of wins, having managed just five in the previous 11 league matches.

It is the first time Shrewsbury have won three league games in a row since early 2023, when they went seven unbeaten in League One. That run, coincidentally, came to an end at Accrington, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Town head into tomorrow’s fixture winless in their last eight meetings with Accrington, with the reverse encounter in late August ending in a goalless draw.

Tom Sang of Shrewsbury Town and Charlie Brown of Accrington Stanley

There was a sour note to Tuesday's victory as Anthony Scully was forced off through injury, a frustrating setback after only recently returning from a hamstring problem.

Despite the midweek win over Notts County, Edwards revealed that Cowan and the coaching staff demanded more at half-time.

"When that ball turns over, we need to get that first, second pass away, and then we can start to sustain some pressure," he added.

"The gaffer wasn't too happy at half-time, and let a few people know, standards have to be raised, added the tactical elements into it, which he is absolutely incredible at, and that obviously culminated in the start of that second-half."

The recent upturn has moved Town seven points clear of the relegation zone, but Cowan's side know their survival bid will not be defined by home form alone. Taking points on the road could prove decisive.

Shaun Whalley of Accrington Stanley

They face an Accrington side with just two defeats in their last 10 league games. Adding further intrigue to the contest, former Shrewsbury favourite Shaun Whalley is set to feature for the hosts.

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (5-2-1-2): Cox; Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe; Sang, Perry; McDermott; Morgan, Lloyd.

Subs: Brook, Benning, Stubbs, Anderson, Freeman, Stewart, Ogunsuyi.

Accrington Stanley (3-4-2-1): Wright; Love, Rawson, Sass; O'Brien, Sinclair, Conneely, Heath; Henderson, Madden; Whalley

Big match prediction: Draw