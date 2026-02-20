Shrewsbury Town injury update: Gavin Cowan on Anthony Scully, Sam Clucas and John Marquis

Scully was forced off after half an hour of Salop's midweek victory over Notts County with a hamstring injury. It came just weeks after he returned from a similar problem sustained on New Year's Day against Bristol Rovers.

Cowan said the 26-year-old is still being assessed but does not believe the issue is a major concern.

"A bit of a hamstring problem, we're still assessing it," he said.

"We're just trying to give it every possible chance. We'll know a little bit more tomorrow morning.

"Just a little bit of a hamstring problem, but nothing too much of a problem."

Meanwhile, Sam Clucas has missed Town’s last three matches through injury after being forced off early in the away defeat at Colchester United.

Sam Clucas of Shrewsbury Town

Clucas was seen undertaking running drills ahead of Shrewsbury’s clash with Notts County at the Meadow last Tuesday.

Cowan said: "He’s ramped up his training this week. Someone of that experience and talent, we want in and around the group as soon as possible.

"He's getting very close. Another big training session for him today (February 20) to hopefully be in contention for tomorrow."

Captain John Marquis, however, is expected to remain sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury.

"We're looking at a number of weeks," Cowan added. "He's just done part of his knee.

"We're looking at about another four weeks. Although John, being the pro and the warrior that he is, will be saying it's four days."