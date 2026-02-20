"Not bad" - Kevin Berkoe delighted with start to life at Shrewsbury Town and targets continued good form

Berkoe started in each of Salop's three consecutive wins at the Meadow, after making his debut as a second-half substitute at Colchester United.

The late deadline-day signing has impressed on the left side and provided an assist for George Lloyd's goal against Swindon in a well-worked team move.

"It was a great start," he said. "Obviously the team's been doing well, against two of the, I'd say, top five teams in the league, in Swindon and Notts County.

"Obviously Barrow are down there as well, but they were very tough.

Kevin Berkoe of Shrewsbury Town

"It was three tough games. Luckily we got three wins and one clean sheet. So, not too bad."

Town currently sit seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone, but have the division's poorest away record, with just one win - a victory at Barnet on September 6.

Salop head into tomorrow's fixture at Accrington Stanley winless in their last eight meetings with the club, with the reverse encounter in late August ending in a goalless draw.

Berkoe added: "They're mid-table, but in this league it's just tough, isn't it? Anyone can beat anyone, so you never know.

"They've picked up quite a few results. They beat Salford and then they've lost narrowly to Grimsby, beat Cheltenham as well.

"So yes, they're a good team, they're a good side. We know what they're about and we'll just work on their shape."