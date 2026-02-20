Luca Hoole hails Gavin Cowan's love for Shrewsbury Town, fresh ideas and style

Cowan, along with assistants Dave Edwards and Jamie Haynes have overseen a remarkable upturn, guiding Town to three consecutive wins at the Meadow, where they remain unbeaten.

The victories have lifted them seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone. Defender Hoole has played his part, scoring in their first win under Cowan against Barrow. The 23-year-old says he is enjoying life under the new coaching team.

Speaking after that victory, he said: "It’s been really good. You can tell how much they love the club.

"They’ve come in, fresh ideas, a fresh style of play, everyone has taken to it really well, everyone is enjoying the process of it.

Luca Hoole of Shrewsbury Town

"It is clear to see and hopefully we can have more performances and results like that."

Hoole has made 30 league appearances for Salop this season, starting 25, and has been involved in every match squad.

He has also played in a more central defensive role in recent months, rather than as a wide wing-back, impressing with his performances and helping Shrewsbury keep eight clean sheets at home.

Town currently sit 19th in the League Two standings, seven points above Harrogate Town and eight ahead of basement side Newport County. But Hoole insisted their quest for safety is far from over, with focus firmly on the job at hand.

"If we can just focus on what we are doing, making sure that we are doing what we are meant to do," he added.

"If you start focusing on other teams, that is when it can get a bit dangerous.

"We are nowhere near out of it, we still need to pick up more points, score more goals, win more games. But, it is nice to have a bit more of a cushion."