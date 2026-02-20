"Just the foundations" - Dave Edwards insists Shrewsbury Town are not done yet amid impressive run

Salop visit Accrington Stanley tomorrow, aiming for a fourth consecutive League Two win and hoping to replicate their strong home form on the road to end their away-day struggles.

Despite impressive home victories over fellow strugglers Barrow and high-flying sides Swindon Town and Notts County, assistant boss Edwards remains grounded.

Asked if 10 points from their opening five games in charge exceeded expectations, he said: "Yes, we want to win every football game, so obviously the run of results this has been really important to us.

"But we see room for improvement. This isn't the finished article, this is just the foundations.

"When we came in, the two main things we had to look at, the two big outliers for why we've been so poor this season, is giving the ball away in critical areas - we were the worst in the league, 24th out of 24 - and runs in behind, also 24th out of 24.

Shrewsbury Town assistant boss Dave Edwards

"They're two big areas we thought we have to get better at. We can't be gifting teams goals and we need to start working the other way. You'll see that is pivotal to the way that we play now.

"We build in a very precise way when we can play the ball, but we want to get our runners in behind, we want to get defenders running back towards their own goal as quickly as possible.

"Ten points out of five games does sound amazing, but in possession, we still have to be a lot better.

"We have to be brave on the ball. When the ball is bouncing in that midfield, when Taylor lands on it, when Sang lands on it, Tommy McDermott, Scully, whoever it is, can we make that first pass? Then can we make the next one?

"All of a sudden, with all the pace and power we've got up front, then we can look for those slide balls.

"There's times where you have to just hook it into zone one, as the gaffer calls it, and try and get them turned, but we know we can be so much better."

While Salop are 10th best in the league at home, they have struggled away from the Meadow, boasting the division's worst record with just one win - victory at Barnet on September 6.

Town have scored six goals in their recent hattrick of wins, having netted only five in the 11 league games prior.