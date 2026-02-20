Gavin Cowan focused on fixing Shrewsbury Town's away-day woes

Salop currently hold the worst away record in League Two, having won just once on the road - a victory in early September.

Cowan has overseen an upturn in results, including three consecutive wins - the first time Town have achieved that feat in three years.

Asked about the recent run, Cowan said: "From a fan's perspective, it's brilliant to hear, isn't it? It gives us something to buy into and back, and real positivity moving forward.

"From a professional perspective, I've moved on. By the time I got back home, away from the chaos and into that peace behind closed doors, it was good to reflect.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"But everything's been about Accrington and preparing for them, because it's another team in-form.

"A real high-energy, high-paced team that we're going to have to combat, it's going to be a big effort.

"We need to try and correct this away form. They're on a good run. We need to move on and not get complacent."

Shrewsbury’s third straight win came against promotion-chasing Notts County in midweek. Taylor Perry’s stunning second-half strike sent the Meadow into raptures as a resilient Town side held on for an eighth home clean sheet of the season.

Reflecting on that performance, Cowan added: "Really pleased, it was a really professional performance. A game plan that we set out for, that the lads really implemented well.

"It's real credit to the players that we've had a real buy-in from them. There's a lot of detail that goes into being so organised and there's a lot of patience that goes into it as well.

"We're really appreciative for the crowd, because when the opposition sometimes have the ball, it's not only the players that can sometimes become impatient and break out and come away from their discipline.

"But everyone was very appreciative of the level of hard work and desire from the players, the level of focus and concentration it takes to try and combat a really good Notts County team."