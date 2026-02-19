"Gavin predicts the future!" - Dave Edwards hails Shrewsbury Town's remarkable run as "no coincidence"

Salop secured a third consecutive League Two win with a magnificent victory over high-flying Notts County at the Meadow, where they remain unbeaten under new boss Gavin Cowan.

It was their eighth clean sheet at home this season and followed an impressive win over Swindon Town. Assistant boss Edwards heaped praise on Cowan for his relentless work and tactical foresight.

He said: "The biggest thing I've taken from these five games is the way Gavin sets his team up. I've been so impressed, because, I know Gavin really well, I've watched him at Brackley, but I've not been in the dressing room with him.

"We talk about tactics all the time, but I've got to see it first-hand. The game strategy, which he works on relentlessly, it's just so good, it predicts the future. We know exactly what's going to happen in the game.

"It's no coincidence that in the five games we have played. I'm not sure what Martin Paterson will say, but I imagine he'll be down the same sort of route, they've been disappointed with their performance, had an off day.

Dave Edwards and Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"That's not a coincidence, it's the way we play, it's the way we set up, we really limit the opposition.

"The homework and due diligence Gavin does is just incredible. It's caused me some late nights as well, having to work at his intensity, but it's all worth it.

"He would have been up until 2am going through game after game, giving information to the players, and they deserve so much credit for that as well, because they have to take it on board, and they have to deliver on the pitch."

Dave Edwards celebrates the win over Notts County

The Meadow was rocking once again as Taylor Perry’s sublime strike secured the win. Town remain seven points clear of the relegation zone and will chase a fourth consecutive victory at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.